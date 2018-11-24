0 Explosion levels home in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities took one person to the hospital Friday morning after an explosion leveled a home in Minnesota, according to multiple reports.

Fire officials told KMSP the explosion happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Edgerton Street. Minnesota Public Radio News reported the blast was felt throughout the neighborhood.

Blast shook whole neighborhood and apparently could be felt/ heard for miles. Large crowd watching firefighters search wreckage of home pic.twitter.com/GsNfYfs4Nq — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) November 23, 2018

Afrah Ibrahim, who lives with his family across the street from the home that exploded, told MPR News one of his children had minor injuries after the blast sent glass flying through their home.

“Suddenly we heard a big explosion, ‘Boom!’ — and we thought it was inside our house, so we just ran, and all the windows shattered," he told the news station.

A man was inside the home at the time of the explosion, WCCO reported. He was responsive when authorities rushed him to a nearby hospital, according to the news station. No other injuries were reported, although eight neighbors were displaced by the blasts, which shattered the windows of nearby homes, according to WCCO.

Blast broke windows of homes across the street pic.twitter.com/CecIkueTTJ — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) November 23, 2018

A dog and a cat were also rescued from the wrecked home, KMSP reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, but investigators were examining the gas line outside the house on Friday, KARE reported.

Xcel Energy crew at the scene now on Payne Ave in St. Paul after building exploded this morning pic.twitter.com/fJCMyRblJ4 — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) November 23, 2018

