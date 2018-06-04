0 George H.W. Bush discharged from Maine hospital after treatment for low blood pressure

Former president George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Maine hospital Monday after several days of treatment for low blood pressure and fatigue.

"The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet.

Bush, 93, was taken to the Southern Maine Health Care center in Biddeford on May 27.

The 41st president lost his wife, Barbara Bush, when she died in April at age 92. The couple was married for 73 years.

Bush sent a tweet in Barbara's memory from his hospital bed on Friday, that included a photo of himself reading a new book about their long life together titled, George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.

"Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning," Bush said on Twitter. "Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life."

The hospitalization forced Bush to miss the annual Memorial Day parade in his vacation hometown of Kennebunkport, Maine, for the first time in decades. That didn't stop Bush, a Navy pilot during World War II, from publicly honoring America's fallen heroes.

"Very much regret missing the Memorial Day parade today in Kennebunkport, and am forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation — but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism," Bush tweeted from the hospital.

Bush arrived in Maine on May 20, where he planned to spend the summer. He began his stay after recovering from an infection that left him hospitalized in Houston after his wife's funeral.