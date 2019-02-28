  • George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, starts new assignment at military hospital

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BETHESDA, Md. - Sully, the Labrador retriever who was once the service dog of late former  President George H.W. Bush, has started his new job.

    People reported Sully attended his Welcome Aboard Ceremony at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday. He was trained by America’s VetDogs, an organization that raises and trains service dogs for military veterans and first responders with disabilities, WBAL reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Sully was Bush’s service dog until he died Nov. 30. Bush made it clear he wanted Sully to go on to help other veterans. 

    “In his new role, Sully will visit injured veterans, helping to provide comfort during rehabilitation center sessions and visit with families during what can be an emotional and very difficult time,” Valerie Cramer, Sully’s final trainer and America’s VetDogs program manager, said at the time. “He will be fulfilling President Bush’s request.”

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    At the ceremony, Bush’s personal aide, Evan Sisley, placed a pin denoting Sully’s rank, hospital corpsman second class (HM2), on his working dog vest.

    Before his new assignment, Sully met his namesake, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York in 2009.

    Sully’s work at Walter Reed can be followed on his Instagram page.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories