George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, starts new assignment at military hospital

BETHESDA, Md. - Sully, the Labrador retriever who was once the service dog of late former President George H.W. Bush, has started his new job.
People reported Sully attended his Welcome Aboard Ceremony at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday. He was trained by America’s VetDogs, an organization that raises and trains service dogs for military veterans and first responders with disabilities, WBAL reported.
Sully was Bush’s service dog until he died Nov. 30. Bush made it clear he wanted Sully to go on to help other veterans.
“In his new role, Sully will visit injured veterans, helping to provide comfort during rehabilitation center sessions and visit with families during what can be an emotional and very difficult time,” Valerie Cramer, Sully’s final trainer and America’s VetDogs program manager, said at the time. “He will be fulfilling President Bush’s request.”
At the ceremony, Bush’s personal aide, Evan Sisley, placed a pin denoting Sully’s rank, hospital corpsman second class (HM2), on his working dog vest.
Before his new assignment, Sully met his namesake, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York in 2009.
Sully’s work at Walter Reed can be followed on his Instagram page.
Today I became an official Facility Dog - HM2 Petty Officer. It’s an honor and privilege to join a wonderful group of dogs at @WRNMMC and I look forward to continue my mission to serve veterans as my best friend wanted me to. 🇺🇸🐾 . . . . . . . #wrbfacilitydogs #SullyHWBush #SullyBush #bush41 #instagood #goodboy #DogOfInstagram #TalesOfALab #InstaDog #InstaDogs #Dogs #AmericasVetDogs #GuidedogFoundation #labrador
