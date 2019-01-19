George W. Bush delivers pizza, calls for 'both sides' to end government shutdown

A photo was posted to former President George W. Bush’s Instagram account on Friday. In it he called on “both sides” to come together and end the shutdown.
“It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.”
@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.
The former president was delivering to his unpaid Secret Service detail, according to The Washington Post.
As the shutdown enters 28 days, it is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
