  • George W. Bush delivers pizza, calls for 'both sides' to end government shutdown

    By: FOX23.com

    Updated:

    A photo was posted to former President George W. Bush’s Instagram account on Friday. In it he called on “both sides” to come together and end the shutdown.

    “It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.”

    The former president was delivering to his unpaid Secret Service detail, according to The Washington Post.

    As the shutdown enters 28 days, it is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories