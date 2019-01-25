Georgia Aquarium releases Super Bowl hype video full of adorable animals

ATLANTA - Forget the Puppy Bowl. The Georgia Aquarium has released a Super Bowl hype video of animals “playing” “sports” that will get you pumped for the big game.
Them: The perfect hype video doesn't exis-— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 24, 2019
Us: #ATLSB53
The video cuts together adorable footage of aquarium animals playing with or holding footballs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. From the seal with the football in its mouth to the snake coiled around the football, these are the sweetest football players to ever take the “field.”
The Georgia Aquarium will be open on Super Bowl Sunday, as it is open 365 days a year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
