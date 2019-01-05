Georgia woman shot inside car while playing Pokemon Go

ATLANTA - A Georgia woman said she was shot in a northwest Atlanta parking lot last month when she stopped there to play the augmented reality game, Pokemon Go.
It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2018.
Ryan Lawler was sitting in her car when a man approached her with a gun. A surveillance camera on the side of a nearby church recorded the incident. Atlanta police released the video, which showed a man jumping out of a van and approaching Lawler’s car.
“She looked at the guy and saw he had a gun, and in her mind she thought, ‘I’ve got to get out of here,’” said Lawler’s husband, Jay Lawler.
As Ryan Lawler tried to drive away, Jay Lawler said the suspect shot her.
“The bullet went through the headrest, and fortunately, that probably slowed it down enough,” Jay Lawler said.
Ryan Lawler had been out Christmas shopping and decided to stop in the church parking lot to play Pokemon Go, police said.
“She was in a red car. It may have stood out as an easy target,” Jay Lawler said.
Ryan Lawler was wounded in the shoulder and crashed her car as she tried to get away.
“When I got there, I just told her to stay calm, just sit right here, don’t move or anything,” Jay Lawler said.
