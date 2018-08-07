Georgia woman tries to run over neighbor, children because of grudge, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Georgia woman tried to run over a female neighbor and three children because of a long-running conflict, a Gwinnett County police report says.
Luisa Noemi Valor-Mejia, 40, of Lawrenceville, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children.
The female neighbor was on a walk with a 9-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old in their Lawrenceville subdivision about 8:45 p.m. Friday. A black SUV drove toward them, swerving into the opposite lane and nearly striking them, the report said.
A male neighbor saw the incident and told police that the car came so close to the children that the woman had to push the kids onto his lawn so they would not be hit. The driver was Valor-Mejia, the woman told police.
Valor-Mejia and the female neighbor both told police they had “previous disputes,” though the police report does not specify what those disputes involved. A police spokesman did not know what those disputes were about, but said no officers had responded to either woman’s address regarding a dispute in the last year.
Valor-Mejia told police she had passed the woman and the children while driving, but nothing else happened. She was arrested at the scene and is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
The police report did not mention any injuries to the woman or children walking in the neighborhood. EMS was not called, and no one was transported to the hospital.
