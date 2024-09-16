Gerrit Cole's intentional walk, Dodgers desperate for starting pitching | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Over the weekend, the New York Yankees took care of business against the longtime rival Boston Red Sox. Their solid weekend has given the Bronx Bombers a firmer grasp on the AL East title crown. However, it wasn’t Aaron Judge’s go-ahead grand slam that had everyone around the league talking, it was Gerrit Cole issuing a bases-empty intentional walk to Rafael Devers.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the controversial move that saw the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the AL seemingly admitting that he could not beat Devers at the plate and why there seemed to be some miscommunication about the call to walk him. They also talk about the Yankees moving Marcus Stroman to the bullpen and what their postseason rotation could look like.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the Los Angeles Dodgers having big problems with their starting rotation and why it’s not a major concern, the Chicago White Sox having a successful weekend, which may help them avoid history and Jake and Jordan handicap the postseason races that everyone needs to have their eyes on down the stretch.

(2:20) - Yankees take 3 of 4, Cole issues IBB

(25:03) - Dodgers starting pitching problems

(33:28) - A look at the NL postseason picture

(40:32) - A look at the AL postseason picture

(47:15) - Sorry For Your Mentions: Baltimore Orioles

(50:26) - White Sox possibly avoiding history

(53:56) - First Time For Everything: Heliot Ramos

(57:19) - Turbo Mode Weekend Recap

