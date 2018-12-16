SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Giant Eagle has announced all stores are voluntarily recalling red- and green leaf- lettuce from a California farm tied to a recent outbreak of E. coli bacteria in romaine lettuce.
Adam Bros. Farming is recalling red- and green-leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 because it might be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, the farm said Thursday in a release.
The red- and green- leaf lettuce was sold from Dec. 3 through Dec. 14 in the grocery store's produce department.
The affected products have a PLU of 4076 or 4075.
The recall came after sediment near a water reservoir tested positive for the bacteria. However, none of the filtered, treated water from the reservoir that might have come in contact with the vegetables tested positive for E. coli, the farm said.
Giant Eagle pulled the lettuce from its shelves as soon as it was notified of the recall by the supplier.
So far, there are no reported illnesses linked to the red and green lettuce. If you have the lettuce in your kitchen, either throw it away or return it to Giant Eagle for a refund.
A recall of romaine lettuce for E. coli before Thanksgiving resulted from a national outbreak with 59 reported cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Adams Bros0 Farming was linked to that recent outbreak.
According to federal health officials, all of the illnesses could not be traced to the farm, so contamination is likely coming from somewhere else, as well.
