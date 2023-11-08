Giants QB Tommy DeVito will make first NFL start Sunday vs. Cowboys

Tommy DeVito will get his first NFL start for the New York Giants in Week 10 when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll made a slew of announcements on Wednesday, including that linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been designated to return from injured reserve, Matt Barkley has been signed from the practice squad to backup DeVito, cornerback Adoree' Jackson is in concussion protocol, and right tackle Evan Neal is out "week-to-week" with an ankle injury.

Brian Daboll says Giants will start undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito Sunday vs. Cowboys. Matt Barkley, elevated to active roster, will back him up pic.twitter.com/TwLOPcHG1C — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 8, 2023

DeVito gets the call to start for the 2-7 Giants after Daniel Jones tore his ACL during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 25-year-old Illinois alum went 15-for-20 for 175 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions after entering the game.

"I made some mistakes that I look forward to cleaning up,'' DeVito said after the loss in Las Vegas. "I had two turnovers that led to points and that doesn't help our defense. Every time I step on the field, I want to prove that I belong on that field.''

DeVito previous filled in during the Giants' Week 8 defeat to the New York Jets after Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury. Taylor has since been placed on injured reserve.

This will be DeVito's first NFL start and, as the Associated Press' Josh Dubow pointed out, will mean 10 rookies quarterbacks will have started games this season, a record in a non-replacement player season. Since quarterback starts began being tracked in 1950, the previous high was nine in 2019.