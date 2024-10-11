Giants WR Malik Nabers to miss second straight game due to a concussion

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will miss a second straight game due to a concussion, the team announced on Friday.

Head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that the rookie receiver was "in the same spot" in concussion protocol and he has not progressed far enough to be considered an option to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Nabers missed last week's 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks after suffering the concussion late in their Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In the fourth quarter of that game the Giants went for it on fourth down and Nabers attempted to make a catch along the sideline. He did not come up with the ball and stayed down before being tended to by the team's athletic trainers.

The rookie wideout was then taken to the locker room for the remainder of the game. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

Nabers still leads the NFL in receptions with 35 and is eighth in receiving yards with 386.

Nabers isn't the only injury concern for the Giants. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is week-to-week after undergoing wrist surgery to repair a fractured scaphoid bone. There is no timeline for a return and the team is not sure if he'll need to be placed on injured reserve.