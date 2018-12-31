Gift card fraud leaves family without Christmas presents

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida man spent $1,100 on gift cards for his children and grandchildren for Christmas only to find out each card was worthless.
Julian Cox said the gift cards were stolen before he was able to give them as gifts, WFLA reported. After he bought them he checked their balances.
"I was shocked," Cox told WFLA. "Every single card had a $0 balance."
Cox said he has not been able to get any help.
"Amazon says they can't do anything because I got them at a retailer. And the retailer says they can't do anything because they are Amazon cards and they give no refund on them."
Scammers use a device to read the gift card before it is purchased. They spend the money almost immediately as money is added to it after it is legitimately purchased.
Cox is using the experience to warn others.
"This is not my fault,” Cox told WFLA. “I am not going to buy gift cards again. If you buy a gift card, you're taking a chance."
