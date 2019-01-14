Girl, 2, dies after wandering outside New Hampshire home in freezing weather

NEWPORT, N.H. - New Hampshire police are investigating after a toddler was found unresponsive just outside her home on Monday morning.
Newport police said they received a 911 call at around 7:10 a.m. for a 2-year-old girl who had been found outside in subzero temperatures.
First responders say the girl was dead when they arrived at the address. Her grandfather said the girl’s name was Sofia.
Newport, NH police tell me they found 2-year-old Sofia dead outside her home this morning. They believe she got outside alone in the middle of the night & couldn’t get back inside. The chief says it was -8 degrees today when they found her.
A preliminary investigation suggests the child somehow found her way out of the house early in the morning and wasn't able to get back inside. Temperatures outside dipped below zero in the early morning hours. Officials say Sofia was found outside in her pajamas.
On Monday afternoon, officials said the autopsy shows Sofia's death is the result of exposure to the elements and hypothermia. Temperatures were -8 degrees at the time of her discovery.
The Newport Police Department and the Sullivan County Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. Officials said no charges have been filed.
