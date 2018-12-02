Girl asks Santa for kidney for big brother; search for girl, donor begins

Workers at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in North Carolina are looking for a little girl who has a wish for Santa -- to bring a kidney for her big brother.
Store associate manager Shelly Thomas says she thinks the letter was written by a little girl named Kaitlyn who was visiting the Franklin, North Carolina, area from Florida, WLOS reported.
The letter, which was dropped in the store’s mailbox to Santa, says, “Some may not believe in you. But I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE.”
TRENDING NOW:
- DUI suspect in Tesla may have been sleeping with autopilot engaged
- Woman stabbed, killed after rolling down car window to give money
- Police: 14-year-old driving under influence crashes into pond/a>
- VIDEO: 2 dogs die in West Mifflin house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Girl leaves letter in Santa's Mailbox in Franklin asking for a kidney for her brother https://t.co/mpe6GbaPuz pic.twitter.com/3PLE0pyfvh— WLOS (@WLOS_13) November 29, 2018
Thomas is trying to find the girl. She also told WLOS she hopes people will get tested to be a donor.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}