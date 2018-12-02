  • Girl asks Santa for kidney for big brother; search for girl, donor begins

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Workers at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in North Carolina are looking for a little girl who has a wish for Santa -- to bring a kidney for her big brother.

    Store associate manager Shelly Thomas says she thinks the letter was written by a little girl named Kaitlyn who was visiting the Franklin, North Carolina, area from Florida, WLOS reported.

    The letter, which was dropped in the store’s mailbox to Santa, says, “Some may not believe in you. But I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE.”

    Thomas is trying to find the girl. She also told WLOS she hopes people will get tested to be a donor. 

     
     

