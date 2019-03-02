Girl battling cancer gets heartwarming unicorn-themed day

BURLESON, Texas - A 6-year-old Texas girl battling cancer received a heartwarming surprise from the principal of her school.
Rae Lynn Almand, a first-grader at Frazier Elementary School in Burleson, thought she was being treated to lunch by Principal Dena Schimming. She got much more than she expected, WFAA reported.
It was a day that had a unicorn theme, since the mythical animal is Rae’s favorite, the television station reported. The girl got some new makeup, a fancy dress, and a photo shoot with a “unicorn,” WFAA reported.
“It’s really heartwarming to see all the things that this elementary school has done for her," Rae’s mother, Mekaela Almand,told the television station. "I feel really privileged that my kids get to go here."
Rae’s cancer was discovered after she was having problems with her hand, Almand said. An MRI revealed a tumor at the base of the girl’s skull, WFAA reported.
“It’s hard,” Schimming told the television station. "We went and visited her in the hospital and just her spirit. She really never allowed her joy to leave her, but you could tell that she was really struggling.
“She’s struggled with her health and the way that she feels and she looks, and we just want her to feel beautiful to feel magical."
