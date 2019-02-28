Girl battling terminal brain tumor gets 50,000 letters, photos from dogs

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Wisconsin girl battling a terminal illness is finding strength and comfort from thousands of four-legged pen pals.
According to WISC-TV, Emma Mertens, 7, of Hartland, was diagnosed with a DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. Emma’s GoFundMe page describes the condition as a “rare and inoperable brain tumor.”
But thanks to flyers that have gone viral on Facebook, some new furry friends have boosted Emma’s spirits.
“Attention dog parents!!” reads the flyer. “Emma Mertens is a 7-year-old little girl who is terminally ill and wants comfort in the form of letters from dogs. If you are interested, you can help by sending a letter from your dog. This can include written letter[s] or emails and can even have photos or videos attached.”
This was posted on a local rescue group.
So far, Emma has received 50,000 photos and letters, “Good Morning America” reported Wednesday.
Want to write to Emma on your dog’s behalf? Email emmalovesdogs7@gmail.com or mail a letter to Emma Mertens, P.O. Box 230, Hartland, WI 53029. You also can donate to her GoFundMe campaign here.
