0 Girl finds out she's being adopted, video of reaction is what we need now

ATHENS, Ga. - It has been three years in foster care, without a permanent family to call her own, but that has all changed for Ivey Zezulka, a 10-year-old who just found out her current foster family will be her last and she’s been adopted.

Paige and Daniel Zezulka, who live in Athens, Georgia, were recording when they told Ivey she now has a permanent home with them and the video will warm the coldest of hearts. Ivey reads the words that say she has been adopted, then starts crying. Paige and Daniel also burst in to tears with Ivey telling her parents she loves them, and then they tell her they love her, too. The video was posted to Facebook last week, where it has since racked up more than 9.5 million views.

According to Paige Zezulka’s post, they found out the adoption was approved on the most appropriate day -- Ivey’s birthday.

They gave her the box the next day.

Not only did Paige and Daniel adopt Ivey, they also adopted Ivey’s 3-year-old brother and 2-year-old sister, “Good Morning America” reported.

The day Ivey moved in with the Zezulkas, it felt like a perfect fit.

That’s when she asked the Zezulkas if she could call them mom and dad. The next night, she asked if she could stay forever, “Good Morning America” reported.

And now, she, her brother and sister can do just that.

Their adoption became official Aug. 23, “Good Morning America” reported.

In total, the children were in foster care for 1,128 days over three years.

