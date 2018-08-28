Girl surprised with hospital visit from Drake getting heart transplant

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old girl who was surprised with a hospital visit from Drake has more good news.
Sofia Sanchez took part in the “In My Feelings” challenge and invited Drake to visit her at Sofia at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for her birthday.
Drake missed Sofia’s birthday, but showed up days later to take selfies, talk about Justin Bieber, owls and basketball. He also gifted her merchandise.
Days later, Sofia found out her second birthday wish -- one for a new heart -- is coming true.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jacksonville shooting: Gunman had history of mental health treatment
- High school track star shot in head, dies on day he was to leave home for Penn State
- Students hit with huge suspensions after fight at school
- RAW VIDEO: Air Guitar World Championship
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Us Weekly reported that Joshua Virgen, Sofia’s cousin, posted a video of Sofia getting the good news. WLS reported that she got the news Sunday.
“I’m getting a heart, Mom! Oh my God,” she exclaims in the clip.
Sofia has been in the hospital for several weeks awaiting a new heart. The Daily Herald reported that was diagnosed over the summer with cardiomyopathy, which makes it hard for the heart to pump blood to the body and can lead to heart failure.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}