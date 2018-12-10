SCITUATE, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman took matters into her own hands when she encountered someone stealing packages being delivered to her apartment unit.
Melissa Peralta posted about her trick on Facebook. She said she had ordered a spring-loaded package full of glitter for the thief to open if they decided to steal her mail.
In her order instructions, Peralta left a note for the recipient of the package, saying, "Please stop stealing my packages," followed by a heart.
She posted video after the thief took the bait, with a trail of glitter leading to a bathroom at the complex where she lives after the thief decided to open up the package.
"Well, the police couldn’t ID the perp," Peralta wrote on Facebook. "But whomever it is, is definitely 'shining on' in their instant karma right now!"
