0 Godmother, sister going to trial in boy's beating death over a cupcake

ATLANTA - Two sisters accused of killing a 3-year-old boy for eating a cupcake are scheduled for trial in March, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Gail Tusan signed an order last week indicating the trial for Glenndria Morris and Lashirley Morris will begin March 4.

>> Read more trending news

The sisters face malice and felony murder charges in the Oct. 21, 2018, death of Kejuan Mason at a home in Atlanta. Kejuan lived with Glenndria Morris, who was also his legal guardian at the time of the killing.

TRENDING NOW:

According to police, Lashirley Morris beat the boy with a bat as punishment for eating a cupcake. Because she did not intervene during the fatal beating, Glenndria Morris also faces second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty charges, according court records.

Glenndria Morris (left) and Lashirley Morris, sisters accused of killing a 3-year-old boy for eating a cupcake, are scheduled for trial in March. Fulton County Sherif's Office

According to records obtained from the Division of Family and Children Services, Lashirley Morris used a bat to beat Kejuan in the head, stomach, back, arms and legs as punishment for eating a cupcake, the AJC previously reported. Another child living in the home witnessed the beating and identified Lashirley Morris as the one wielding a bat.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Kejuan died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Kejuan and three of his siblings entered DFCS care after their mother was arrested on a reckless conduct charge in March 2017. His mother, Geraldine Mason, would allegedly leave her children home alone, had anger issues and abused the children, according to DFCS records.

Mason was released in April and reunited with one of her children, but requested temporary guardianship for Kejuan and his twin brother, according to DFCS records. Mason suggested Morris, the boy’s godmother, act as his guardian.

According to DFCS documents, Mason said Glenndria Morris prevented her from visiting her children, who lived in poor conditions under her care.

Glenndria Morris and Lashirley Morris are also charged with aggravated assault and first- and third-degree child cruelty. They face life in prison if convicted.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.