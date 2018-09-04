  • Gordon expected to make landfall as hurricane along central Gulf coast

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Tropical Storm Gordon continued to inch closer to hurricane strength Tuesday as it churned toward the central Gulf Coast. The storm drenched South Florida with rain Monday and is expected to make landfall Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    A hurricane warning is in effect for the area from the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama/Florida border.

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico traveling at 17 mph. It is expected to make landfall Tuesday morning.

    The storm, which at 5 a.m. Tuesday had sustained winds of 65 mph, is expected to bring “life-threatening” storm surges, which could raise waters up to 5 feet in some areas. 

    The Associate Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories