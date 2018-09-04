Gordon expected to make landfall as hurricane along central Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Gordon continued to inch closer to hurricane strength Tuesday as it churned toward the central Gulf Coast. The storm drenched South Florida with rain Monday and is expected to make landfall Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.
A hurricane warning is in effect for the area from the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama/Florida border.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico traveling at 17 mph. It is expected to make landfall Tuesday morning.
NEW — Louisiana Governor John Bel-Edwards has declared a STATE OF EMERGENCY in advance of #Gordon. Meteorologist Scot Pilie' will have a full Facebook Live Update on Tropical Storm #Gordon at 6:35PM. https://t.co/7z1TbSbgMr— News 15 (@YourNews15) September 3, 2018
The storm, which at 5 a.m. Tuesday had sustained winds of 65 mph, is expected to bring “life-threatening” storm surges, which could raise waters up to 5 feet in some areas.
The Associate Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
