  • Government offering up to $1K to people who adopt wild horses, donkeys

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is providing up to $1,000 to encourage the adoption of wild horses and donkeys.

    The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management is offering the adoption incentive program to reduce the public agency’s costs for caring for the wild animals and support its efforts to reduce the over-population of wild horses and burros.

    Up to four animals at a time can be adopted through the program. The $1,000 incentive is broken up into halves, in which $500 is given to eligible adopters within 60 days of adoption and the other $500 is given within 60 days of titling the animal.

    Trained animals and Trainer Incentive Program trainers, as well as purchased horses and burros, are not eligible for the program.

    More information on the program, including adoption fees and other requirements, is at BLM.gov.

     

     

     

