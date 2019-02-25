  • Grandmother, 2 boys escape from car after sinkhole opens

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    JACKSON, Tenn. - A woman, her grandson and another boy narrowly escaped from their car Saturday after floodwaters washed out a road, causing a sinkhole to open.

    Dinah Hufstedler was able to roll down the windows and all three climbed out of the vehicle moments before the sinkhole swallowed it, the Jackson Sun reported.

    "I'm just one of those people ... I'm always thinking, what would I do if a situation happened?" Hufstedler told the Sun. "I'm an old woman, and those 'ifs' have never happened, until today.”

    No one was injured.

     

