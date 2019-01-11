Grate save: Police recover another lost ring from sewer

NEW YORK - Police in New York City were able to ring in the new year with a grate save.
For the second time in the last two months, police retrieved a ring from a sewer grate, WNBC reported.
Police officers noticed the ring stuck in a grate near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 48th Street after the ring’s owner reported it missing, WCBS reported. Police and members of the New York City Fire Department were able to recover it, the television station reported.
In a tweet, the NYPD said the ring was returned to the couple Friday. The woman said she wanted to remain anonymous.
💍 Ring in the new year & you won’t believe it—it fell down a sewer grate.— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) January 5, 2019
It’s the first engagement ring we recovered in 2019. NCO’s along with ESU & FDNY were able to retrieve the ring. Sound familiar? Well this time we gave it back at the scene in lieu of the @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/bFiZx5DLU4
In November, a newly engaged couple visiting from England dropped their ring down a sewer grate in Times Square, WCBS reported. That ring was returned to the couple on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” WNBC reported.
The NYPD referenced that episode in its tweet, saying that this time, the ring’s return was not handled with as much fanfare. They did, however, offer a suggestion.
“PSA: Attention all newly engaged! Please avoid sewer grates at all cost! Thank you,” the NYPD said in its tweet.
