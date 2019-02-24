0 Great-grandma fires pistol at man trying to break into her home

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A great-grandmother with a pistol fired shots at a man trying to break into her home – scaring him into a closet until police arrived, according to investigators.

Gwendolyn Agard, 79, was in her house in Jackson County, Georgia, when a man shattered the glass on a second-floor door in the back of the house and came inside, police say.

Agard quickly grabbed her gun and called 911. She told WSB-TV she yelled at the man and fired a few shots at him. She missed, but the alleged thief was so scared, he hid in an upstairs closet until police arrived.

"I've always said, don't ever let anybody come in and run you out of your own house," Agard said. "And I said to him, 'You come down those steps and I'll blow your f****g brains out.' That's exactly what I said."

When deputies got there, they found the suspect hiding in a bedroom closet.

"That's why I say she's my hero. That she could do this at her age, I was very impressed. And I'm thankful the good Lord took care of her," said mail carrier Connie Oliver.

That's how Gwendolyn sees it, too. And she's pretty sure he'll forgive the foul language.

"Trust me. God was all in the picture. Because my legs were trembling. I was saying, 'Lord have mercy Jesus.' And then, 'M*********r' the next time. It was all mixed in," she said.

The suspect, Hans Rogers, 20, faces a laundry list of charges, including home invasion.

