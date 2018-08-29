0 Grieving mom searching for bag made from dead son's Army uniform, believes it was stolen

BROCKTON, Mass. - Judith Church of Massachusetts is on the hunt for a cherished item that her family believes was stolen from her car one week ago.

TRENDING NOW:

>> Watch the news report here

Church is searching for a bag given to hear after her son's sudden death in 2011, made from the Army uniform he wore during a yearlong deployment in Iraq.

"I have been going crazy; I'm searching everywhere," Church said.

Mother searching for bag made of Army uniform given to her after son's death that was stolen from car https://t.co/jcLk4uA3B9 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 28, 2018

Brian McSharry was a rookie Brockton police officer and a member of the United States Army Reserve.

>> Read more trending news

"That was his last uniform, so I carried it with me all the time, and his best friend made it for me," Church said.

The last time anyone saw the bag was over a week ago, when Church's husband, Daryl, said it was in a parked car at a Rhode Island go-kart track.

Trying to help a mom find the bag made from her son’s Army uniform given to her after his death. I will share her story tonight at 11 #boston25 pic.twitter.com/Ppt2XJVUTI — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) August 28, 2018

"I think somebody went in the car, and they saw it in there and thought it had expensive stuff in it," Daryl Church said. "There's really nothing in it. It means more to her than it does to anyone else."

The bag is an easy one to spot, with "McSharry" and "U.S. Army" printed above the side pockets.

Along with those words, the phrase, "Smile like you mean it" is sewn into the shoulder strap.

>> On Boston25News.com: Father takes action after viral video of child climbing pool ladder

McSharry's cousin, Kristy Brown, has been spreading the word on social media and said the family just wants the bag back with no questions asked.

"I would hope other people would hear about it, and If they saw it, just send it," Brown said. "That’s it. Things inside can be replaced, but the bag itself can't be."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.