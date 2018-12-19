  • Groom surprises bride, guests with Toys for Tots shopping spree

    By: WFTV.com

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Newly-married Jessica Bond walked into a Kissimmee, Florida, Target store with her wedding gown on.

    She’d just had her first dance with Brad Bond at her wedding reception.

    Then he announced she and all their wedding guests would be taking a break from the reception to contribute to a cause dear to their hearts: Toys for Tots.

    The couple’s relationship started at a Target, shopping for Toys for Tots seven years before.

    Since then, they say it’s something they prepare for months before collection bins even pop up.

    “We'll start shopping clearance toys, usually around September-October, and we just stockpile them in our garage,” said Brad Bond.

    He gave each guest a $10 gift card, but many spent more than that.

    The Target store manager who helped make it happen and get the wedding party through quickly also donated a cart of toys from the company.

    Now, Bond says he feels certain this year’s donation will fill a 16-passenger van and Jessica Bond says she feels even more certain she’s met Mr. Right.

    “I absolutely love it,” she said. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

     
     

