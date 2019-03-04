The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs that could be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”
The USDA said the material was specifically hard plastic and metal.
The chubs, made by Washington Beef, LLC. in Toppenish, Washington, were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and have a use or freeze by date of Jan 20, 2019.
The beef has establishment number EST. 235 inside the USDA inspection mark.
The ground beef could be in consumers’ freezers. If you have some of the affected meat, you’re being directed to return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.
For more information, you can call Washington Beef at 855-472-6455.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
