Group burglarizes home, loads stolen items into victim's car to get away, police say

TULSA, Okla. - Police are looking for three people they say loaded up a couple's car with their stolen items and drove away in it.
Tulsa police told FOX23 that video shows three people at the home on Dec. 19. Police said the group kicks in the door to the home that leads into the couple's garage.
The homeowners said the three people went inside their home and stole electronics -- including a 65-inch television that was ripped off the wall. They loaded the stolen items into the man's Toyota Camry that was parked in the garage, took their car keys and drove away.
The man was in Vietnam visiting family while the woman was at work during the burglary.
