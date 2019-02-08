Gucci removes turtleneck sweater from stores after blackface criticism

ROME - Luxury designer Gucci is apologizing for a turtleneck sweater that has been criticized for being reminiscent of blackface.
The Associated Press reported the brand pulled its turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater, which covered the nose and contained a red cutout for the mouth. It was priced at $890.
Gucci apologized for the sweater in a statement on Twitter, saying, “Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper. We confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores.
“We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond.”
Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.— gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019
We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.
Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}