Gun seized from 6-year-old walking into Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police found a gun on a 6-year-old walking into an Ohio school after a parent saw what looked like a heavy object in the boy’s pants.
The student was stopped by police Friday at the entry to Columbus Africentric Early College, a K-12 school, and the handgun was seized, Columbus police said.
Police are investigating but said the child will not be charged because of his age.
The school’s principal indicated the boy will likely face some disciplinary action.
“Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any kind of weapon, real or fake,” Principal Tyree Pollard said in a message sent to parents, WBNS reported. “Students will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion, if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment.”
