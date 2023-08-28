Guys we've changed our mind on this preseason

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.

But first the two react to the shocking trade that sent QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 4th round pick. Both believe each side needed a fresh start but discuss if Kyle Shanahan and Jon Lynch's legacy in San Francisco now hinges on if Brock Purdy is legit or not. The two then react to Josh Jacobs officially ending his holdout in Vegas and Aaron Rodgers debut with the Jets.

The two then reveal their list of guys they've either moved up or down the most in rankings since the start of the month.

1:47 - Making sense of Trey Lance trade to Dallas

9:05 - Josh Jacobs gets a modest pay raise, does he get an ADP raise as well?

13:05 - Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut... Garrett Wilson to the moon?

19:40 - Browns make moves to keep an eye on

23:10 - Cram week: Preseason recap

24:10 - Preseason note to change: Jets RB rotation

29:00 - Preseason note to change: Buffalo Bills RB James Cook

33:55 - Preseason note to change: Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

39:40 - Preseason note to change: Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen

44:20 - Preseason note to change: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

49:35 - Preseason note to change: LA Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

54:26 - Other preseason changes to note

