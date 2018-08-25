Half a kilogram of fentanyl seized in raid; several officers hospitalized

HARTFORD, Conn. - Police in Hartford, Connecticut said they seized half a kilogram of fentanyl in a drug raid Thursday that sent several officers to the hospital for exposure to the dangerous drug.
Detectives from Hartford vice, intelligence and narcotics served a warrant to an apartment on Garden Street, when a suspect tried to destroy evidence and exposed police to the powder, WVIT reported.
The building was declared uninhabitable and over a dozen people had to be temporarily relocated.
Police said half a kilogram of fentanyl, a firearm, ammunition, drug packaging and $4,000 in cash were seized, WTNH reported.
DEA Regional Clandestine Lab team on scene @NBCConnecticut #nbcct pic.twitter.com/pXl4MPdM9E— Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) August 23, 2018
.@HFDFireDept activated regional hazmat as back up to #DEA which includes a 3 zone station. “Hot zone” is where people (officers) are exposed. “Warm zone” is where the decontamination happens. “Cold zone” is when you’re safe & sound per Lt. at #HFD pic.twitter.com/eELLNBzy0H— Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) August 23, 2018
UPDATE: Seven cops injured during drug raid when suspects throw "powder" substance possibly heroin or fentanyl, according to #Hartford police chief. 5 from HPD, 2 from State Police. 1 HPD & 1 CSP rushed to hosp. More at 5 on .@WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/giLmPm6Vu6— Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) August 23, 2018
Police said they seized half a kilogram of fentanyl during drug raid in Hartford that sent officers to the hospital. https://t.co/CSK2aVXz9f #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/rM4SPSF7N7— NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) August 24, 2018
Hartford residents Raymond Vazquez, 38, Luis Diaz, 42, and Francheska Muniz-Rodriguez, 28 have been charged with several counts related to drug possession and trafficking, according to WVIT.
They are expected back in court next month.
