Hardee's creates Froot Loop Mini Donuts

Hardee’s is taking one favorite kid-centric cereal and making it in doughnut form.
The fast-food company announced that it is making Froot Loops Mini Donuts.
TRENDING NOW:
- All state prisons in Pennsylvania put on lockdown after unknown substance exposures
- FDA announces another blood pressure medication recall
- High school senior killed in crash that closed Route 982 for hours
- RAW VIDEO: Fishermen ram boats during trade war
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The pack of five mini-doughnuts will be $1.99, USA Today reported, and come in red, yellow, purple, green and blue, just like the cereal version, according to People magazine.
You: I JUST WANT A DONUT THAT TASTES EXACTLY LIKE MY FAVORITE CEREAL FROM CHILDHOOD— Hardee's (@Hardees) August 29, 2018
Us: pic.twitter.com/N1YKMyO5SS
They are only going to be available for a limited time at both Hardee’s and Carl, Jr., USA Today reported.
Those who have tasted the new breakfast treat said they taste just like the Froot Loop cereal, USA Today reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}