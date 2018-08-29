  • Hardee's creates Froot Loop Mini Donuts

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Hardee’s is taking one favorite kid-centric cereal and making it in doughnut form.

    The fast-food company announced that it is making Froot Loops Mini Donuts.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The pack of five mini-doughnuts will be $1.99, USA Today reported, and come in red, yellow, purple, green and blue, just like the cereal version, according to People magazine

    They are only going to be available for a limited time at both Hardee’s and Carl, Jr., USA Today reported

    Those who have tasted the new breakfast treat said they taste just like the Froot Loop cereal, USA Today reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories