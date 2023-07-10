Hazing at Northwestern, Bob Huggins upset with West Virginia & Iowa likes to party

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest developments surrounding the Northwestern University hazing scandal.

Recent reports have come to light where players involved with the Northwestern football program have been uncomfortable with team rituals. An internal investigation took place, but the full report was withheld leading to the campus paper to pick up the full story and report on it. The pod highlights how this mismanaged report could cost Pat Fitzgerald his job. The longtime Northwestern coach could very well be out the door after the story and hazing allegations have picked up steam over the weekend.

Former West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins wants to remain with the team after stating his resignation announcement wasn’t real. Huggins, who left the Mountaineers after a DUI, has hired an attorney to plead his case that he never formally resigned. Huggins noted that the press releases and announcements about his departure were misleading. The pod isn’t impressed with these actions from Huggins and finds the whole situation very tacky.

Highly touted recruit Elijah Rushing has committed to the University of Arizona. Head coach Jedd Fisch appears to be trying to take back recruiting in Arizona to compete with Arizona State and the rest of the Pac-12.

Iowa fans were upset with Dan because the Hawkeyes have a beer where profits go to their NIL collective. After last week’s Iowa Great Lakes revelation, the state of Iowa seems to be doing more partying than caucusing.

Lastly in news of the weird a convenience store interaction gets messy over wait times.

1:58 Northwestern football in the spotlight for hazing allegations

40:28 Bob Huggins is upset with WVU

52:51 Elijah Rushing commits to Arizona

58:00 Iowa fans are upset with Dan

1:02:08 Assault by Big Gulp

