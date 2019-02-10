Help 92-year-old WWII vet with cancer celebrate birthday with shower of cards

A World War II veteran is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday and his family is trying to make it a surprise worthy of a hero.
Recil Troxel is obsessed with checking for mail, his daughter, Liz Anderson, told KSWO.
But most of the time, the mailbox is empty for the 92-year-old, KSWO reported.
Anderson and the rest of the family came up with the idea to get their patriarch something he really wants for his big day -- mail.
This guy was so sweet. I’m glad I got to tell a story about him today. ❤️ https://t.co/2qXmcN20Z2— Haley Wilson 🎥 (@HaleyWilsonNEWS) February 1, 2019
Troxel will celebrate his 93rd birthday in April. His family is asking complete strangers to send the veteran, who was diagnosed with cancer, a card, KSWO reported.
If you’d like to spread the cheer, you can mail a greeting to:
Recil Troxel
2684 North Highway 81
Marlow, OK 73055
