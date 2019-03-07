Get the popcorn ready Giraffe-watch has begun.
Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, have announced that April the giraffe is about to give birth again, People magazine reported.
Keepers said they are noticing changes in April’s body that signal that she will be having a new calf shortly.
But shortly is relative and fully on nature’s timeline. The zoo has turned on its livestream on YouTube, and has started signing people up for text message alerts.
The zoo will be sharing it’s twice daily checks on April via Facebook.
Back in April 2017, April’s fourth calf, a son named Tajiri, was born as more than 1.2 million waited and watched, People reported.
