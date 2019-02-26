0 Here's how to know if your food is safe to eat after a power outage

More than 100,000 people were impacted by power outages during Sunday's record-setting wind storm and that means there's a chance that cold food could be compromised.

Luckily, USDA has safety recommendations for those who were impacted.

Take a look at the tips below to find out how to keep your grub is safe to keep or needs to be thrown out.

What should I do to prepare for a power outage?

Buy dry or block ice in case the power is out for longer than expected. About 50 pounds of dry ice will keep a fully-stocked 18-cubic-feet freezer cold for up to two days.

To prevent cross contamination, place your meats and poultry on one side of the freezer and your thawing juices on the other.

What should I do if the power goes out?

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. Your refrigerator will remain cold for about four hours if the door is closed, and your freezer will hold its temperature for up to 48 hours.

When the storm is over, how do I know what to get rid of?

You will need to check the temperature of your fridge and freezer. Throw away any perishable foods that have been above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more.

Inspect everything separately, and trash anything with an unusual smell, color, texture or anything that is warm to the touch.

As for things in your freezer, you can refreeze them if the food still contains ice crystals or is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Never taste anything to determine if it is safe. “When it doubt, throw it out.”

