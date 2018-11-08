  • High school coach surprises girlfriend with help of football players

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A high school football coach in Georgia got his senior players to help him propose to his girlfriend.

    According to USA Today, Nafis Pickett Lanier High School’s recruiting coordinator and wide receiver coach, asked some of the seniors on the team to take a rose.

    Each of them offered a rose to Ashley Wilson and then Pickett got down on one knee and proposed.

    Wilson said yes and the video has since gone viral. 

     
     

