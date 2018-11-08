High school coach surprises girlfriend with help of football players

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A high school football coach in Georgia got his senior players to help him propose to his girlfriend.
Here is the proposal and my queen saying yes! What made it even more of a great moment was my players being so happy for me! I love my boys so thankful God put me in their lives l. Love my queen Ashley Wilson pic.twitter.com/ObUg9nMypC— Coach Pickett (@Coach_Fis) November 4, 2018
According to USA Today, Nafis Pickett Lanier High School’s recruiting coordinator and wide receiver coach, asked some of the seniors on the team to take a rose.
Each of them offered a rose to Ashley Wilson and then Pickett got down on one knee and proposed.
Last night my baby said yes!!! Love my queen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XZM0vz2tGP— Coach Pickett (@Coach_Fis) November 3, 2018
Wilson said yes and the video has since gone viral.
