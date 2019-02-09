High winds blow scaffolding onto Indiana woman's vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS - High winds Thursday afternoon caused a scary moment for a woman and her toddler in Indianapolis, WXIN reported.
The woman was driving past some scaffolding when the high winds blew it onto her Jeep around 5:17 p.m., the television station reported.
According to Indianapolis fire officials, the woman and child were not injured, WXIN reported.
Mom and toddler escape injury after wind blows scaffolding onto Jeep in Indy https://t.co/X6vpUW6evX pic.twitter.com/vSoZabz9cs— FOX59 News (@FOX59) February 8, 2019
