High winds blow scaffolding onto Indiana woman's vehicle

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    INDIANAPOLIS - High winds Thursday afternoon caused a scary moment for a woman and her toddler in Indianapolis, WXIN reported.

    The woman was driving past some scaffolding when the high winds blew it onto her Jeep around 5:17 p.m., the television station reported.

    According to Indianapolis fire officials, the woman and child were not injured, WXIN reported.

     

