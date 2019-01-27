Hiring Hotdogger: Oscar Mayer is looking for the next Wienermobile driver

American meat and cold cuts company Oscar Mayer has announced its search for the next “hotdogger,” according to WKRN News.
The hotdogger will drive the Wienermobile, in addition to being the brand’s ambassador. The job requires appearing at charity events, media interviews and visits to grocery stores and the military.
The announcement asks for candidates with “an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality and boundless enthusiasm.”
The position lasts for one year starting in June and is “100% travel.” Applicants should have at least a bachelor’s degree whether of arts or of science, specializing in public relations, communications, journalism, advertising or marketing. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
Applications are due by Jan. 31 to find out if you cut the mustard.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East
- Police searching for property owner who owes $35K in fines
- Man dies after being shot multiple times inside vehicle
- VIDEO: Widow of Man Who Collapsed and Died While Running on Treadmill Sues Gym for $13M
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}