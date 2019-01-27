  • Hiring Hotdogger: Oscar Mayer is looking for the next Wienermobile driver

    By: Kyle Nazario, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    American meat and cold cuts company Oscar Mayer has announced its search for the next “hotdogger,” according to WKRN News.

    The hotdogger will drive the Wienermobile, in addition to being the brand’s ambassador. The job requires appearing at charity events, media interviews and visits to grocery stores and the military.

    The announcement asks for candidates with “an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality and boundless enthusiasm.”

    The position lasts for one year starting in June and is “100% travel.” Applicants should have at least a bachelor’s degree whether of arts or of science, specializing in public relations, communications, journalism, advertising or marketing. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

    Applications are due by Jan. 31 to find out if you cut the mustard.

