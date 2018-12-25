The hard work for the past few months is finally going to pay off for some of Santa’s Helpers who may not be who you traditionally think would be helping the big guy.
High school woodshop students at Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville, Michigan, have been building toys for children in their community this year, WXMI reported.
This year, the students put their skills to use by building rocking Harleys for children in need.
But the job isn’t done when the final piece is attached. The students were then planning on delivering their creations themselves, decked out as Santa’s elves.
“We just go to the kids' houses and knock on the door and tell them we’re Santa’s elves from the North Pole and we heard they were a good boy or girl, and we got this handmade rocking toy for them,” Matt Melvin, the woodshop teacher, told WXMI.
Melvin’s students are excited to spread Christmas cheer.
“Going up to their doors and actually being able to hand them the prize and make them feel good, it will definitely bring a lot of joy. So that’s what I’m excited for,” Logan Tolan told the station.
“How many people in the world do you think get to come in and build something like this and then load it up in your sleigh/school bus and drive around and give it away? That’s the spirit of Christmas right there. You can’t beat that,” Melvin told WXMI.
