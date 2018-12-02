0 Holiday shopping tips: 7 retailers offering curbside pick-up, fast delivery options

With the busy holiday season here, retailers are trying to make shopping easier and quicker for customers.

Multiple retailers are offering curbside pick-up and other quick delivery options for customers for the holidays. Here are some options to take advantage of:

Prime Members can have their Amazon order placed directly into the trunk of their car, even if they’re not present. A connected car is required, and eligible cars include some Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac models. Users download the Amazon Key app and input the address where your car will be parked.

The Container Store is offering free curbside pick-up through its Click & Pickup program. Online shop and then drive up to one of the designated Click & Pickup parking spots at a local store.

Meijer Curbside service lets you order items online, then have them loaded into your car curbside between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Target is expanding its Drive Up service across the U.S. Place your order through the Target app and select Drive Up at checkout. Park in one of the Drive Up spots and present your order screen to an employee.

Walmart offers curbside pickup and loading for grocery orders, available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Go to grocery.walmart.com, enter your ZIP code and select your local store.

While fees vary by location, ClickList allows customers to shop for their groceries online and then pick up their order at a designated time. ClickList is available at most local stores.

Sam’s Club is offering curbside pickup at some of its locations. Club Pickup is eligible for groceries, electronics, office supplies, grills, mattresses and household cleaners.

