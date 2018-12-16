Homeless, hungry woman arrested for stealing popcorn from police station

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A homeless, hungry woman who broke into a police station was caught stealing popcorn and taken to jail, according to investigators.
Tressa Weathers, 40, climbed through a kitchen window of the Rose City police substation and was caught by an officer Dec. 6 with a handful of microwaveable popcorn packets, KLRT reported.
“I just broke in to get some food,” she told officers, KLRT reported. “I broke in here, take me to jail.”
Weathers, whose address is listed as homeless, was arrested and charged with burglary. She is being held in jail on $5,000 bond.
