Homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt has no access to cash raised in his behalf

GoFundMe is investigating allegations that a New Jersey couple is withholding money from a homeless veteran whose act of kindness went viral in November, WPVI reported.
Johnny Bobbitt, a former Marine, gave Kate McClure his last $20 when she ran out of gas on I-95. After McClure posted about the act of kindness on Facebook, she and her boyfriend set up a GoFundMe page that raised more than $400,000 within a week for Bobbitt, 35.
GoFundMe kept $30,000 as part of it standard fee, the Inquirer reported.
Now, Bobbitt is homeless again, hooked on drugs again and begging for money on the streets, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He added that saying he has no access to the $200,000 left over from donors or the car bought for him, WPVI reported.
McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, said they have spent or given Bobbitt more than half the money raised, the newspaper reported. They are withholding the remaining $200,000, and Bobbitt said he was afraid that the couple has spent most of the cash, the Inquirer reported.
The couple said they will give Bobbitt the money when he gets clean and gets a job, the Inquirer reported. GoFundMe, meanwhile, is investigating whether the money has been mismanaged.
The couple declined to produce financial statements or provide an accounting of the spending from the GoFundMe campaign, the Inquirer reported. With no formal accounting of the money and no financial statements, it is unclear how much is left, according to the newspaper.
