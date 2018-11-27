  • Homeowner shoots man he says was breaking into his car, police say

    By: Chris Jose, WSBTV.com

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after they said a Georgia homeowner shot a man who was trying to break into his car.

    WSB-TV photographer saw heavy police presence outside a house on Buckland Way in Mableton early Monday. A school is located across the street.

    Neighbors said they heard at least one gunshot around 5 a.m. Families were just waking up to get ready for work and school.

    Police said the homeowner got an alert from his home surveillance system that someone was outside.

    Cobb County police confirmed to WSB-TV that a man was in the process of breaking into a pickup truck when the homeowner came out and confronted him.

    During the confrontation, the homeowner shot the suspect at least once below the waist, police said.

    The suspect fell to the ground and several people called 911, according to police.

    The accused burglar was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    WSB-TV’s Chris Jose saw the homeowner at the scene.

    He also saw someone pick up a child from the home Monday morning.

    "I think he did the right thing. I truly do. I probably would’ve done the same thing," neighbor Sheila Tolbert said. "He’s trying to protect his home and his vehicle. And if that’s what you have to do, then that’s what you have to do."

    Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or the homeowner.

    They said the investigation is ongoing. Police are working to find out if the shooting is justified.

     
     

