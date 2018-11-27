0 Homeowner shoots man he says was breaking into his car, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after they said a Georgia homeowner shot a man who was trying to break into his car.

>> Watch the news report here

A WSB-TV photographer saw heavy police presence outside a house on Buckland Way in Mableton early Monday. A school is located across the street.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Neighbors said they heard at least one gunshot around 5 a.m. Families were just waking up to get ready for work and school.

TRENDING NOW:

On Scene of a shooting in Mableton. Police tell me one man was shot, and transported to a local hospital. More info on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/psIT2Gteb4 — Scott Mottern (@SwagOn2) November 26, 2018 Update Neighbors tell me they heard a single shot. Crime Scene tape just went up. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/BRyhwqFwoW — Scott Mottern (@SwagOn2) November 26, 2018

Police said the homeowner got an alert from his home surveillance system that someone was outside.

Cobb County police confirmed to WSB-TV that a man was in the process of breaking into a pickup truck when the homeowner came out and confronted him.

During the confrontation, the homeowner shot the suspect at least once below the waist, police said.

The suspect fell to the ground and several people called 911, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

The accused burglar was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

WSB-TV’s Chris Jose saw the homeowner at the scene.

He also saw someone pick up a child from the home Monday morning.

"I think he did the right thing. I truly do. I probably would’ve done the same thing," neighbor Sheila Tolbert said. "He’s trying to protect his home and his vehicle. And if that’s what you have to do, then that’s what you have to do."

Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or the homeowner.

They said the investigation is ongoing. Police are working to find out if the shooting is justified.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.