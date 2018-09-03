Homes needed for 458 pigs rescued from hoarding situation

FALMOUTH, Ky. - Animal rescuers in Kentucky are issuing a nationwide call, hoping to find homes for 458 pigs that are part of a hoarding case.
The pigs are malnourished and in distress, and some are pregnant, rescuers said. State officials have set a deadline of Sept. 14 to get the animals veterinary care and transported to new homes. Remaining pigs will be euthanized, according to the Pig Advocates League.
The hoarding situation was a result of the owner not getting the pigs spayed or neutered and failing to keep the male and female pigs separated, the Pig Advocates League said in its Facebook post.
Rescuers hope that animal sanctuaries will step up to save the animals. Organizations and individuals can fill out an adoption form online. Rescuers are also seeking donations to fund spays and neuters, microchips, health certificates, feed and other care needed for the animals.
