Honda recalls 122K minivans after reports that doors can open on their own

Honda has issued a recall involving 122,000 minivans worldwide because the sliding doors on the sides of the vehicles can open while the vans are being driven.
The company has recalled 2018 and 2019 models of the Odyssey minivan, The Associated Press reported.
Company officials said that parts in the power door rear latches may stick and not fully fasten, causing it to slide open.
Dealers will replace the latches once they have the parts, but as of now there’s only a limited amount. More should be in by late December. If dealers don’t have the kits, owners can disable the power sliding door function and open and close the door manually, the AP reported.
Owners are being advised to take their vehicle to their dealer as soon as they get their recall letter.
You can check if your vehicle has been recalled, you can go at www.recalls.honda.com or call 888-234-2138.
