Horse valued at more than $100K hurt in car accident

    DAYTON, Ohio - A horse valued at more than $100,000 was injured during an auto accident Saturday morning.

    The horse was treated for a cut to the head and a swollen leg after a Chrysler PT Cruiser slammed head-on into the back of a trailer. 

    The driver crashed after overcorrecting to miss the pickup truck hauling the trailer, police said

    After impact, the engine fell out of the PT Cruiser, resting on a sidewalk beside Kitty Hawk Golf Center almost 30 feet away from the scene. 

    Both drivers and two other horses inside the trailer were unharmed.

    The injured horse was treated by a veterinarian at the scene, while the other horses were moved into another trailer. 

     
     

