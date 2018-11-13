Horse valued at more than $100K hurt in car accident

DAYTON, Ohio - A horse valued at more than $100,000 was injured during an auto accident Saturday morning.
The horse was treated for a cut to the head and a swollen leg after a Chrysler PT Cruiser slammed head-on into the back of a trailer.
The driver crashed after overcorrecting to miss the pickup truck hauling the trailer, police said.
After impact, the engine fell out of the PT Cruiser, resting on a sidewalk beside Kitty Hawk Golf Center almost 30 feet away from the scene.
Both drivers and two other horses inside the trailer were unharmed.
The injured horse was treated by a veterinarian at the scene, while the other horses were moved into another trailer.
