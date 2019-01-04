  • House cleaner steals diamond ring worth $88,000, police say

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PEORIA, Ariz. - A house cleaner in Peoria, Arizona, is facing theft charges after stealing a platinum ring worth almost $90,000.

    KNXV-TV reported that on Dec. 26, a Peoria resident noticed her valuable ring missing after her house had been cleaned, according to a police report.

    The victim called the cleaner, Martha Escobedo, 51, who allegedly admitted stealing the ring, according to KNXV.

    Police said Escobedo, who has been cleaning homes for 25 years, returned the ring and admitted to her actions in a written confession, the news station reported.

