House cleaner steals diamond ring worth $88,000, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. - A house cleaner in Peoria, Arizona, is facing theft charges after stealing a platinum ring worth almost $90,000.
KNXV-TV reported that on Dec. 26, a Peoria resident noticed her valuable ring missing after her house had been cleaned, according to a police report.
The victim called the cleaner, Martha Escobedo, 51, who allegedly admitted stealing the ring, according to KNXV.
Police said Escobedo, who has been cleaning homes for 25 years, returned the ring and admitted to her actions in a written confession, the news station reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tax refunds could be delayed with no end in sight to government shutdown
- Wild monkeys with herpes in Florida: Population on the verge of doubling
- Police to patrol Shaler Area High School after threat made
- VIDEO: Mom Says Daughter Was Attacked on School Bus by 12-Year-Old Student
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}